Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $42,000 in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $5,135,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in RPT Realty by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE:RPT opened at $12.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.99. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,278.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In related news, VP Timothy Collier sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $43,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,962.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Fitzmaurice sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $60,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,889. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $154,331. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

