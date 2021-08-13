Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $93,000 in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.26 and a 1-year high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.73%. Research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

