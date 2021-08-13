Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Holdings Lessened by Advisory Services & Investments LLC

Advisory Services & Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.9% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.91. 710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,955. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

