Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) is WBH Advisory Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $25,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 20,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $107.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,302. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.82. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $75.89 and a 52-week high of $107.65.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

