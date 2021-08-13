Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Lifted by AMI Investment Management Inc.

AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of AMI Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AMI Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,924,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,806,000 after purchasing an additional 598,686 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after purchasing an additional 397,646 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,559,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,004,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,452,000 after purchasing an additional 255,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,470. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.82. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $76.81 and a one year high of $107.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

