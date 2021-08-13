SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SciPlay from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities cut SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial cut SciPlay to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Truist cut SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $18.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $21.74.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SciPlay by 84.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,785 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $9,521,000. Hein Park Capital Management LP lifted its stake in SciPlay by 49.6% during the first quarter. Hein Park Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 534,408 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the first quarter worth approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SciPlay by 39.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 570,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 160,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

