Scotiabank Cuts Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$40.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$40.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$54.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital started coverage on Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Ag Growth International to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$47.00.

Shares of TSE:AFN traded up C$0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting C$28.06. The stock had a trading volume of 220,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,816. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$25.24 and a 12-month high of C$48.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$526.88 million and a PE ratio of -1,870.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.32.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.02 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International will post 3.3164562 earnings per share for the current year.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

