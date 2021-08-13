Scout24 (ETR:G24) PT Set at €78.00 by UBS Group

Scout24 (ETR:G24) received a €78.00 ($91.76) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €66.90 ($78.71) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €72.93 ($85.80).

Get Scout24 alerts:

ETR G24 opened at €70.42 ($82.85) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €70.04. The company has a current ratio of 13.05, a quick ratio of 12.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €60.30 ($70.94) and a 1-year high of €79.80 ($93.88).

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.