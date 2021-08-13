Security Asset Management Sells 2,284 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Security Asset Management decreased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,284 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 3.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 72.6% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 112,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 31.9% in the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in AbbVie by 195.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.01.

ABBV stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,414,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,733. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15. The company has a market cap of $205.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

