Security Asset Management Sells 5,131 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Security Asset Management decreased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.05.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total value of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $101.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,517,239. The firm has a market cap of $158.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $101.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.