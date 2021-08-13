Security Asset Management Sells 697 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Security Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,771 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Paycom Software comprises approximately 1.5% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Paycom Software by 106.5% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 66.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $463.73. The stock had a trading volume of 586,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,014. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $475.20. The company has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 189.78, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $381.42.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.06.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,149,531. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.