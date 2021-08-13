Seelaus Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Comcast by 283.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,962,000 after buying an additional 3,524,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Comcast by 103.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,766,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.32. 7,539,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,667,461. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $59.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

