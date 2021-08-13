Seelaus Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,029,000 after buying an additional 716,260 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,417,000 after buying an additional 117,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,443,000 after buying an additional 43,764 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,117,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,115,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,194,000 after purchasing an additional 445,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

NYSE LHX traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $229.83. The stock had a trading volume of 565,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,256. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.09 and a 12-month high of $233.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $223.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total transaction of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.