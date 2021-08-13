Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in OneMain by 73.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in OneMain during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 38.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OMF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Shares of OMF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,006,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,616. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.81. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

