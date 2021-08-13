Seelaus Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CarMax by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CarMax by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in CarMax by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarMax news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total transaction of $1,650,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,024. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.27. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

