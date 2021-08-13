Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,295 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,086 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter worth about $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 7.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LH traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.04. The company had a trading volume of 604,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,088. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.88. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $170.05 and a 52 week high of $304.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.43.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

