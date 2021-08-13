Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 54.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist increased their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,566,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.75. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

