Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 90 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,717,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.44. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $168.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

