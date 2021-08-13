Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) PT Lowered to $2.50 at Roth Capital

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Seelos Therapeutics stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $169.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 181,912.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 29,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

