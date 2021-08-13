Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Update

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the July 15th total of 47,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SEKEY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,456. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

