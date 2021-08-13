Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) CEO Sells $5,043,337.00 in Stock

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $35.60 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 52.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 385.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 61,452 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 48,781 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 267,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 205.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.