Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports.

SELB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.40. 14,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,793. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.47 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $498.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,645. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 12,500 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.32 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

