Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Gap Up to $4.37

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.37, but opened at $4.50. Selecta Biosciences shares last traded at $4.43, with a volume of 5,714 shares trading hands.

SELB has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $508.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter G. Traber acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 110,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SELB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,535,557 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 361.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,854,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 9,916.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,319,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 1,305,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 816.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 885,381 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

