SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SLS traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,546. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $159.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $19.38.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $8.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.