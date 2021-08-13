Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Senior from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Investec raised shares of Senior from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of Senior to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS SNIRF opened at $2.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.45. Senior has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

