Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SERA stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

