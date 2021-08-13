Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

NESF opened at GBX 101.93 ($1.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £599.47 million and a P/E ratio of 16.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 100.93. NextEnergy Solar Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 96.50 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 130.80 ($1.71).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 1.79 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.11%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

