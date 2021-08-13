Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of LON QFI opened at GBX 3.96 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £55.71 million and a PE ratio of -7.92. Quadrise Fuels International has a 1 year low of GBX 1.62 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09).
About Quadrise Fuels International
