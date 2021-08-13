Short Interest in AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Expands By 1,343.2%

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 1,343.2% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on AACAY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS AACAY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 159,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,181. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.08. AAC Technologies has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $7.65.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $661.95 million during the quarter. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 14.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that AAC Technologies will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.0387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. AAC Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

