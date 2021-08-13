Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Declines By 93.7%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a drop of 93.7% from the July 15th total of 403,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after purchasing an additional 28,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,972 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $1,118,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BST traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.03. 69,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,865. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.93. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $62.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

