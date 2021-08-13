Short Interest in China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) Rises By 1,084.6%

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, an increase of 1,084.6% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMAKY remained flat at $$4.07 during trading hours on Friday. 117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426. China Minsheng Banking has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.66.

China Minsheng Banking Company Profile

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

