Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Decreases By 89.7%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 89.7% from the July 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPOKY shares. DNB Markets lowered shares of Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EPOKY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.94. 29,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,618. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.88. Epiroc AB has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $24.68.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

