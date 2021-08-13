Short Interest in Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Expands By 3,900.0%

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 3,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GBCS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,306. Global Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.

Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, leasing, management, and disposal of healthcare real estate; and provision of financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the Real Estate Services and Healthcare Services segments. The company was founded on June 8, 1978 and is headquartered in Niwot, CO.

