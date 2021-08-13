Short Interest in Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) Expands By 3,900.0%

Global Healthcare REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBCS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 3,900.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GBCS traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,306. Global Healthcare REIT has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.
Global Healthcare REIT Company Profile
