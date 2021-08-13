Short Interest in Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Drops By 94.4%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS INBP traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.96. 1,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.06. Integrated BioPharma has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.25.

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.07 million during the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a return on equity of 68.96% and a net margin of 9.01%.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses.

