Short Interest in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Decreases By 90.5%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 90.5% from the July 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PIZ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.35. 15,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.59. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $40.74.

Get Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.