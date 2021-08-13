Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Rises By 838.5%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 838.5% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 321,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PLRTF traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.28. 49,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,583. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36.
About Plymouth Rock Technologies
