Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CEO Ronald Menezes Acquires 5,800 Shares

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CEO Ronald Menezes acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 505,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,484. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $6.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $393.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.15. Sientra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $9.14.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.13). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 901.29% and a negative net margin of 149.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sientra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on SIEN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink set a $8.24 target price on shares of Sientra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.