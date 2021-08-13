SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCBGF shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SIG Combibloc Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBGF opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.16. SIG Combibloc Group has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

