Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) shot up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. 58,976 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,324,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

SVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $35.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 59.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 135.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 33,420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after buying an additional 774,411 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 526,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

