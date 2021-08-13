Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Similarweb updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SMWB opened at $21.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.78. Similarweb has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SMWB shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

