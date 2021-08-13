Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.76, but opened at $22.72. Similarweb shares last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 351 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05).

Several analysts recently commented on the company. assumed coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Similarweb in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $33,231,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $13,789,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $12,815,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Noked Capital LTD purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $591,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

