Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.61

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMIC shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). On average, research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,099,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $801,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,810,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,305,000.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

