Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 463.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SUIC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,806. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.67.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile
