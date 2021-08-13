Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 463.6% from the July 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SUIC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,806. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.67.

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

