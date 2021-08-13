SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $236.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised SiTime from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $173.83.

Shares of SITM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.97. 114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,053. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.09. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -407.68 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime has a 12 month low of $61.88 and a 12 month high of $208.49.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.74, for a total transaction of $212,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $851,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,589 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,556 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,024,000 after acquiring an additional 654,173 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after acquiring an additional 901,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128,293 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 510,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,658,000 after acquiring an additional 86,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,325,000 after acquiring an additional 76,260 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

