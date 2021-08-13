SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SkyWater Technology is a pure play semiconductor foundry and is a supplier which specializes in custom technology development services, volume manufacturing and advanced packaging capabilities. SkyWater Technology is based in BLOOMINGTON, Minn. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SKYT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.66. SkyWater Technology has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,084,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,809,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

