SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Down 6.3%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price was down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.67 and last traded at $21.05. Approximately 3,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 364,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $2,130,000.

About SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

