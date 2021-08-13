SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report $35.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $36.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.00 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $28.85 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $143.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.92 million to $146.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $158.11 million, with estimates ranging from $156.32 million to $159.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SLRC. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLRC. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in SLR Investment by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,223,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,724,000 after acquiring an additional 443,976 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,808,000 after buying an additional 120,037 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,218,000 after buying an additional 94,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,451,000. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $818.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. SLR Investment has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $19.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

