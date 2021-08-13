Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.65.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Smith Micro Software from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 target price for the company.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares in the company, valued at $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 236.7% in the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 202,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,054 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the first quarter worth $103,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.90. 565,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,148. The company has a market cap of $262.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.28 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.32. Smith Micro Software has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smith Micro Software will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.