Societe Generale Reiterates Hold Rating for Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Meggitt from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Meggitt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.20.

Shares of MEGGF stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 29,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.28. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

