Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will announce sales of $3.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.02 billion and the highest is $3.29 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $2.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $12.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $12.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.11 billion to $14.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAH. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

Shares of SAH traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.72. 87 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,266. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.